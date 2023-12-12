Quiet weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold morning, it will be pleasant although breezy at times this afternoon with a high near 48.

Tomorrow will be cold again in the morning with a low of 28. It will be another dry day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. We will see a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. The cold mornings continue with lows in the mid 20s until this weekend. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible Wednesday evening despite a few clouds. You can look almost anywhere and be able to see some of the meteors, as many as one per minute!

Friday evening the clouds will begin to increase. Saturday will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the low 50s. It should be great weather for the football game at Paycor Stadium Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see the chance for a few rain showers but the rain appears to be very light. We will be dry for the start of the new week.

