Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Quiet weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold morning, it will be pleasant although breezy at times this afternoon with a high near 48.

Tomorrow will be cold again in the morning with a low of 28. It will be another dry day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. We will see a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. The cold mornings continue with lows in the mid 20s until this weekend. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible Wednesday evening despite a few clouds. You can look almost anywhere and be able to see some of the meteors, as many as one per minute!

Friday evening the clouds will begin to increase. Saturday will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the low 50s. It should be great weather for the football game at Paycor Stadium Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see the chance for a few rain showers but the rain appears to be very light. We will be dry for the start of the new week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Quiet weather remains
logo
More Sunshine
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Cold Start Tuesday Morning