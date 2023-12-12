Contests
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, is planning an “After School Satan Club” at a Memphis elementary school.

The group made the announcement that the club will launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School--the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple’s flyer explicitly states that event is not endorsed nor sponsored by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS provided this statement on the club:

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

