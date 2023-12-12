Several residents trapped by West Price Hill apartment fire, no smoke detectors sounded

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire that broke out in an apartment with no smoke detectors sounding trapped several residents in the building late Monday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

It happened in the 4100 block of West Eighth Street in West Price Hill around 10:15 p.m.

When crews first arrived, they found smoke in the hallway and smoke coming out a lower-level window.

Once they got inside, they discovered the blaze was in the kitchen of a lower-level apartment.

Crews quickly controlled the fire but smoke still spread throughout the building.

Several residents had to remain in their apartments until the fire was under control and the smoke cleared. No smoke detectors were sounding in the apartment, fire officials wrote in a news release overnight.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department would like to remind all citizens to ensure they have working smoke detectors at home,” the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two residents were displaced.

Damage was set at $65,000.

