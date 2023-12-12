State closes investigation into West Chester fire that killed 2 children, critically hurt 2 others

Video from previous story above

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has closed its investigation into the West Chester apartment fire that killed two small children and critically hurt their two siblings, records released Tuesday show.

Their mother, Ashley Rhiles, 30, recently was sentenced to six years in prison after she was convicted on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

According to prosecutors, Rhiles left her four young children - an 8-month-old and a two, four and six-year-old - home alone at Meadow Ridge Apartments when a fire broke out in one of the bedrooms on Sept. 17, 2022.

She was out shopping 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart just inside neighboring Hamilton County.

At her sentencing, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers said the fire started due to an electrical issue and conditions in the home were horrible.

Records released Tuesday show:

There were no working smoke detectors in the apartment and the mother knew it, according to her statements to West Chester investigators.

What they did find was several dead and live bugs throughout the apartment.

The most fire damage was in the living room, where an electrical extension cord was located, the investigation determined.

Meadow Ridge’s apartment manager told fire investigators there is no record of any electrical or mechanical issues with the apartment.

However, the electrical extension cord was found under a foam mattress with clothing and bedding on it, according to the report, and several other electrical devices were plugged in on one end.

Mechanical damage of the extension cord or one of the appliances plugged (as a result of the location of the cord and appliances under the bed and frame) into one end of it could have caused an arc or an electrical failure in the area of origin, the report continues.

All other sources of ignition were eliminated except the extension cord or one of the appliances plugged into it, according to the report.

This apparently contributed to what was determined to ultimately be “smoldering combustions” that led to the fire, though the precise way may never be known.

“This fire event originated in the front living room, there was limited air available, and the fire was mostly in a smoldering combustion phase for some time, which allowed deadly levels of smoke, gases, and heat, to build up inside the loss location,” the report states.

“This resulted in the death of the two small children and two children critically injured.”

What first responders found

A West Chester Police patrol officer was first on the scene and observed smoke coming from the front window of the apartment in the 5200 block of Aster Park Drive.

He forced entry through the locked front door.

“Heat buildup in the living room of the loss location was hot enough to break the top pane of the living room window,” the report states.

“The responding police officer also had to force the front door open and encountered a significant amount of smoke inside the loss location and observed a small flame near the mattress by the window of the living room.”

West Chester Fire Department also responded and they made entry, the report shows.

All four children were located in the front bedroom, which was their bedroom, near the living room.

Fire crews removed them and treated them in the front yard.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and the two who survived had serious medical consequences, court records state.

All four were rushed in critical condition to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

A 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days later, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

Mom told investigators about extension cord

Smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the entire apartment and to the contents.

“Portions of smoke detector bases, and wiring were observed, however, based on the presence of smoke staining, it was determined that the detectors were not present in the bases at the time of the fire, and thus were nonoperational,” the report states.

An analysis of the fire patterns in the living room indicated flame, heat and smoke damage was found to be most severe at or near floor level at the north end of the mattress, near the front window.

Soot and melting of the foam mattress material was noted on its surface, however, clothing and bedding, on top of the mattress are intact and identifiable.

The fire movement and intensity patterns move out and away from the bedframe, near the window of the living room, the report notes.

Further examination of the area with the greatest degree of fire damage within the living room was where an electrical extension cord was located.

It was plugged into the electrical receptacle located on the west wall of the living room.

Rhiles told West Chester investigators there was no smoke or flames when she left the apartment around 11 a.m.

She initially said she went to the mailbox in their complex but changed her story in follow-up interviews and said she went to the store.

Rhiles told them she had an extension cord plugged into the wall receptacle, with two air purifiers plugged into the female end.

The electrical devices associated with being plugged into the extension cord were observed to have sustained medium to severe thermal damage during the fire event and were not readily identifiable, the report found.

One end of it, with all the other devices plugged into it, was found to have been positioned under, or nearly under, the wood framing of the north end of the mattress in the living room.

Examining the electrical extension cord, at least three appliances were plugged into its receptors and showed external flame and heat damage.

This end of the cord extension was melted into the carpet. The insulation of the extension cord was melted away, exposing the bare wires.

Further examination of the appliances, and with information obtained from the occupant, the two larger appliances resemble an air purifier and were melted together as one glob of plastic.

Another device located was the remains of a black-handled device, possibly a “hot comb”.

The extension cord was found to still be plugged into the electrical receptacle (outlet) located on the west wall, near the north wall.

This receptacle was examined and showed evidence of receiving damage from external flame and heat attack.

The other end of the extension cord plug was melted into the receptacle, only a few feet away from the other end of the cord, located under the bed.

Smoke and heat damage were noted, and lesson in intensity towards the rear of the electrical receptacle box, indicating the heat and smoke came from inside the room.

The remaining electrical receptacles in the living room were examined and no flame or heat damage was noted.

The wall-mounted light switches were examined in the living room and showed evidence of receiving damage from external flame and heat attack.

During the detailed excavation of the fire debris in the area defined as having the greatest degree of fire damage in the living room, no smoking materials or open flame devices (lighter or matches) were discovered.

During the scene examination, an ATF-certified accelerant detection canine performed a search of the loss location, during which the canine made no alerts for the presence of ignitable liquids.

“The failure of the electrical extension cord located under the mattress, located directly on the floor, and the wood framing surrounding could have been damaged by people on the mattress or bed, resulting in mechanical damage to the wire or plastic housing of the appliances,” investigators wrote in the report.

“This could have resulted in excessive heat in this area, the area where (one) end (of the cord) melted to the carpet in this area, in smoldering combustion of the mattress, wood framing and clothing located under the mattress.

The application of an open flame device, or smoking materials could have also been an ignition source but, the report continues, “it is unknown if person (s), could have used a lighter or matches to start this fire.”

However, no remains of a lighter or smoking materials were located in the area of origin,” the report shows.

“This fire event originated in the front living room, there was limited air available, and the fire was mostly in a smoldering combustion phase for some time, which allowed deadly levels of smoke, gases and heat, to build up inside the loss location,” the report states.

“This resulted in the death of the two small children and two children critically injured.”

‘Ignition of combustibles’

“After ignition of the combustibles, smoldering combustion then resulted into limited flaming combustion and spread to other combustibles,” the report states.s

“The analysis of the fire patterns noted the lack of severe flame damage in the living room and the significant amount of heat and smoke damage in the living room.

“During the smoldering phase, incomplete combustion was a result, which would have produced heat, and a significant amount of deadly, poisonous gasses and smoke filling up the loss location. Smoke and heat damage were noted in the rear of the loss location, several plastic items throughout the loss location were either melted or partially melted, indicating the dangerous levels of heat and smoke throughout the loss location.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Forensic Lab Report revealed heavy petroleum distillate on all 10 items submitted for testing.

The lab found the closest product to the makeup of the heavy petroleum distillate would be a product such as “RAID” pest control product.

The RAID being present in the clothes probably resulted in the use of this product to keep the insects off of the children, due to the poor condition of the insect infestation, the report said.

Glue mouse traps were noted in the rear of the “apartment were “loaded with a significant number of dead and live bugs trapped in them.”

