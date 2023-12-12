Suspect in custody, gun recovered after police chase near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered after a police chase near the University of Cincinnati late Monday, according to UC police.

UC Public Safety immediately put out multiple alerts on social media, warning students and others on campus about the incident.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Corry Street.

UC police tell FOX19 NOW they assisted Cincinnati police, who chased two suspects on foot.

UC police referred further questions to Cincinnati police, who released no details overnight.

UC Public Safety’s last update on the incident says police were still looking for a second suspect who was last seen around 51 West Corry Street.

UC Emergency- Police responding to emergency reported at 101 e corry street. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) December 12, 2023

UC Emergency- Police on scene of emergency at 51 w corry st. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant / take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) December 12, 2023

UC Emergency : Update: 1 suspect in custody. Police still looking for second suspect, last seen around 51 W. Corry. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) December 12, 2023

