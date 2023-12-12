Contests
Tri-State kids join law enforcement for Shop With a Cop event

By Ashley Smith and Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Walmart in Hillsboro was packed with law enforcement officials from two counties on Tuesday for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

Kids in both Highland and Brown Counties got to shop for themselves as well as their friends and family.

Each kid in Highland County was given $600 to spend at Walmart thanks to generous donations from the community and fundraisers throughout the year.

Law enforcement officers from all agencies in both counties participated.

The kids are selected through their schools and then the cops spend the entire day with them.

It starts with breakfast, then shopping, lunch, and bowling, and finally, they wrap the gifts together.

“The big takeback is this is what we all got into this for, it’s a calling,” explains Lt. Christopher Hunter with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, “You don’t just become a cop because you want to catch the bad guys. You want to give back to the community and this is how you give back. You start from the beginning and you grab them when they’re young and a lot of them are in need.”

Lt. Hunter was one of the founding members of Shop with a Cop in Highland County which started in 2017. Brown County has been doing it since 2009.

“My [shop with a cop] child was overjoyed, he was so excited,” Lt. Hunter continues, “He was beside himself. This is something he’s been looking forward to. He said he couldn’t sleep last night, he said it’s like waiting for Christmas.”

The kids ages 9-12 shopped for everything from dog toys for the family pet to gifts for grandma and a few items for themselves.

