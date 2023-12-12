Contests
Tri-State ROTC wins full college scholarships after win at nationals

Members of a Tri-State high school ROTC program won full scholarships after winning nationals.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State high school ROTC program dominated at the Raider Fortnite Nationals in Fort Knox, Ky., and took home more than first place.

Each member of the team was given full scholarships to the college of their choice.

