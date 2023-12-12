Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Veteran’s 700-mile walk to raise veteran, first responder suicide awareness reaches finish line

The walk went from South Carolina to Cincinnati and took 32 days to complete.
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran’s 700-mile walk to raise awareness for veteran and first responder suicides finished Tuesday at Paycor Stadium.

John Preston’s group’s route spanned from South Carolina to Cincinnati and took 32 days to complete.

Preston started the journey to not only raise awareness but to also honor his brother.

“I’m going to start living my life for me,” Preston said about what he would do following the end of the 700-mile walk. “This is what I’ll call my last ‘I love you’ to my brother.”

Preston, a Kentucky native, lost his brother Michael to suicide.

Michael was a police officer and like his brother, a veteran.

“Losing my brother kind of decimated my life,” Preston said. “I didn’t know where to go after losing my best friend.”

So, he walked.

“There’s nothing physically easy about what we’ve done,” said Preston. “It’s some of the hardest things, especially these last 700 miles. It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my entire life.”

The walk raised money and awareness for veteran and first responder suicides.

As the miles they walked extended, so did their impact.

“It’s a representation of all the hurt and the grief and pain we feel from losing our loved ones,” Izzy Chandler explained.

Chandler’s wife died by suicide in 2022. She was a teacher at Clark State University.

“This feels like a fresh start,” said Chandler. “I’ll be able to do something and accomplish something before the anniversary of her death and to have that feeling of accomplishment knowing that we’ve touched so many lived out here before that anniversary comes. Hopefully, it will make that time a little easier.”

Preston and Chandler said they trained for months for the walk, but nothing could have prepared them for the hurdles they would face.

“So much of the American South is very fast-moving roads with very little shoulder,” Preston described. “A lot of times we were jumping on and off the roads. I mean, we were diving into ditches just to stay alive.”

But that is what the journey is all about.

“We put our heart into this because we want the world to know that sometimes help doesn’t necessarily show up right away, but you have to put your head down, and you have to get through it because theirs so much more on the other side,” Preston said.

Preston’s niece, who is his brother Michael’s daughter, said she is proud of her uncle for sharing her dad’s story and starting this walk.

If you or someone you know needs support, call the 24/7 confidential crisis support hotline by dialing 988, then press one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

A new video shows what happened when the suspect in a police chase ran out of road.
Police chase ends with suspect driving car into river
The kids ages 9-12 shopped for everything from dog toys for the family pet to gifts for...
Tri-State kids join law enforcement for Shop With a Cop event
Fast actions from NKY school security officer saves student’s life
WATCH: Fast actions from NKY school security officer saves student’s life
The new garage has 515 parking spaces,
New Over-the-Rhine parking garage to ease burden for residents, visitors