Veteran’s 700-mile walk to raise veteran, first responder suicide awareness reaches finish line

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran’s 700-mile walk to raise awareness for veteran and first responder suicides finished Tuesday at Paycor Stadium.

John Preston’s group’s route spanned from South Carolina to Cincinnati and took 32 days to complete.

Preston started the journey to not only raise awareness but to also honor his brother.

“I’m going to start living my life for me,” Preston said about what he would do following the end of the 700-mile walk. “This is what I’ll call my last ‘I love you’ to my brother.”

Preston, a Kentucky native, lost his brother Michael to suicide.

Michael was a police officer and like his brother, a veteran.

“Losing my brother kind of decimated my life,” Preston said. “I didn’t know where to go after losing my best friend.”

So, he walked.

“There’s nothing physically easy about what we’ve done,” said Preston. “It’s some of the hardest things, especially these last 700 miles. It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my entire life.”

The walk raised money and awareness for veteran and first responder suicides.

As the miles they walked extended, so did their impact.

“It’s a representation of all the hurt and the grief and pain we feel from losing our loved ones,” Izzy Chandler explained.

Chandler’s wife died by suicide in 2022. She was a teacher at Clark State University.

“This feels like a fresh start,” said Chandler. “I’ll be able to do something and accomplish something before the anniversary of her death and to have that feeling of accomplishment knowing that we’ve touched so many lived out here before that anniversary comes. Hopefully, it will make that time a little easier.”

Preston and Chandler said they trained for months for the walk, but nothing could have prepared them for the hurdles they would face.

“So much of the American South is very fast-moving roads with very little shoulder,” Preston described. “A lot of times we were jumping on and off the roads. I mean, we were diving into ditches just to stay alive.”

But that is what the journey is all about.

“We put our heart into this because we want the world to know that sometimes help doesn’t necessarily show up right away, but you have to put your head down, and you have to get through it because theirs so much more on the other side,” Preston said.

Preston’s niece, who is his brother Michael’s daughter, said she is proud of her uncle for sharing her dad’s story and starting this walk.

If you or someone you know needs support, call the 24/7 confidential crisis support hotline by dialing 988, then press one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.