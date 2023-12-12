WATCH: Fast actions from NKY school security officer saves student’s life

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky middle school student is thankful to be alive after the fast actions of a school security officer.

Brayden Smith is a 13-year-old student at Holmes Middle School in Covington.

Dec. 7 seemed like any other day as the middle schooler walked into the cafeteria to eat lunch, but as it turned out, it would not be a normal lunch period.

“We were just having chicken and rice, like Chinese food,” Smith explained. “I went to sit at this booth. I sat down to eat my food, and as I was eating, it got stuck.”

Smith said he stayed calm as he choked because he knew there were people in the lunchroom trained for situations like this.

The 13-year-old said he stood and quickly walked to security guard Markie Behana.

Surveillance video from inside the school shows Behana performing the Heimlich maneuver on Smith.

Behanan said although he has trained for this moment, he has never had to put his Heimlich training into action.

“It was just immediate,” said Behanan about knowing what he needed to do, in the moment. “When I had training at the beginning, I knew I had my fist balled up, handcuffed up, and I knew if I did it hard enough, I could get it. All I kept picturing was training and doing it at the beginning of the school year.”

What Behanan did was not lost on Smith.

“Because if he didn’t know what to do and no one else, I could have died,” Smith said.

Holmes Middle School Principal Lee Turner said this is why training is important.

“The kids are always No. 1 in my book,” Turner explained. “Even my staff knows they are 1B. My kids are 1A, and they buy into that and obviously know that especially with the situation we were involved in.”

Numerous staff members throughout the building are equipped to manage these types of incidents should they arise, Turner added.

