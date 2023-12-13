Contests
Adult swim classes available in the Tri-State

By Ashley Smith
Dec. 13, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - According to the Red Cross, 54 percent of American adults do not know how to swim.

If you are among that group, a Tri-State swim school suggests that the winter months might be the best time to take swim lessons.

“Now is the best time because you will be able to not only learn basics but possibly become much more proficient by the time you go on vacation or summer rolls around,” said Ed Rouse, owner of British Swim School Tri-County Franchise.

Currently, the school is offering swim lessons to ages six months to adults. They say many people over the age of 18 have never learned to swim.

“Swimming is just an important life skill in itself,” Rouse explains. “Even though you may not think you’re going to be in the water or you’ll try your best to stay away from it, there will be instances where you’re on a ferry or you’re on a plane flying over water - water is everywhere, especially here in Cincinnati.”

Rouse says the reasons why some adults never learn is because they remember a traumatic experience from childhood or they’re embarrassed.

“You’re embarrassed. I mean if you become an adult, you’ve got a home and a family and a career yet you can’t swim,” Rouse says. “It could be embarrassing so adults, they’ll avoid it. I’ve had people say, ‘When our friends have pool parties, we don’t go’.”

Rouse says their lessons are judgment-free and open to all skill levels. He adds that swimming is a great workout that you can do your whole life.

“Probably the most important thing is it’s great exercise, it exercises your entire body,” Rouse adds. “Every muscle. There is no impact on your joints.”

You can book lessons with the British Swim School online at one of three locations:

Five Seasons Family Sports Club - 345 Thomas More Pkwy Crestview Hills KY, 41017

Five Seasons Family Sports Club - 11790 Snider Cincinnati OH, 45249

Maple Knoll Village - 11100 Springfield Pike Springdale OH, 45246

