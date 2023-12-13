Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cheviot police chase ends in crash with driver under arrest, passenger at large

A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a Cheviot police chase ended...
A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a Cheviot police chase ended in a crash early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a police chase ended in a crash early Wednesday.

It started in Cheviot around 2:45 a.m. when the driver of a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran a red light at Harrison and Glenmore avenues and then fled from police, according to Hamilton County dispatch logs.

Cheviot police pursued the pickup truck from Glenmore to Gamble avenues to Kenkler Avenue where it crashed and then kept going down to Harrison Avenue again with speeds exceeding 70 mph at times.

The chase went into the city of Cincinnati on eastbound Harrison avenue to Tremont Street to Beekman street to State Street

Cincinnati police threw out stop sticks at State Street and West 8th Street to try to deflate the pickup truck’s tires in an attempt to end the chase.

However, the pickup truck kept going and veered onto westbound River Road away from the city to Fairbanks Avenue, where the pursuit moved then into Delhi Townhip.

That’s where it ended in a crash into a parked car, a black four-door Ford Fusion, at Trenton Avenue and Sunburst Lane.

The driver and passenger bailed from the pickup truck and headed toward a wooded area.

Cincinnati police took the driver into custody but the passenger escaped and remains at large.

A FOX19 NOW news crew observed Cincinnati police walk the driver over to Cheviot police, who took him into custody and are pressing charges.

His name has not been released.

The pickup truck was reported to be out on an unauthorized use from Clermont County, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

Latest News

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Police investigating pedestrian crash in Dearborn County
One person hospitalized after crash involving pedestrian in Dearborn County
Molly, a Northern Kentucky woman's dog, was put down last month after suffering a seizure. The...
NKY woman devastated after pet hospital loses her dog’s ashes
A man helped rescue a woman and her three children from an SUV that flipped after a crash in...
Cincinnati man pulls mother and her kids from smoking car
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing 'flock cameras'