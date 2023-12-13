Cheviot police chase ends in crash with driver under arrest, passenger at large

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a police chase ended in a crash early Wednesday.

It started in Cheviot around 2:45 a.m. when the driver of a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran a red light at Harrison and Glenmore avenues and then fled from police, according to Hamilton County dispatch logs.

Cheviot police pursued the pickup truck from Glenmore to Gamble avenues to Kenkler Avenue where it crashed and then kept going down to Harrison Avenue again with speeds exceeding 70 mph at times.

The chase went into the city of Cincinnati on eastbound Harrison avenue to Tremont Street to Beekman street to State Street

Cincinnati police threw out stop sticks at State Street and West 8th Street to try to deflate the pickup truck’s tires in an attempt to end the chase.

However, the pickup truck kept going and veered onto westbound River Road away from the city to Fairbanks Avenue, where the pursuit moved then into Delhi Townhip.

That’s where it ended in a crash into a parked car, a black four-door Ford Fusion, at Trenton Avenue and Sunburst Lane.

The driver and passenger bailed from the pickup truck and headed toward a wooded area.

Cincinnati police took the driver into custody but the passenger escaped and remains at large.

A FOX19 NOW news crew observed Cincinnati police walk the driver over to Cheviot police, who took him into custody and are pressing charges.

His name has not been released.

The pickup truck was reported to be out on an unauthorized use from Clermont County, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.