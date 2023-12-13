Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
Bengals’ Browning says the pressure is on - for him and the team