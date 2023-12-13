Decorated Vietnam War veteran honored for his battlefield bravery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decorated Vietnam War veteran is once again being honored for his heroism in combat.

It has been almost 55 years since Robert Smith served in the Navy and after all these decades, his bravery on the battlefield has not been forgotten.

From an early age, Smith had a passion for the skies.

He flew lightweight aircraft at Lunken Airport as a teen. Smith never imagined his love for flying would take him where it did.

“He says, ‘Are you interested in flying a helicopter,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do that,’” Smith recalled.

He enlisted in the Navy following high school and soon found himself flying troops in and out of landing zones during the Vietnam War.

During the summer of 1969, Smith was forced to make an impossible decision while under enemy fire.

“I disobeyed a direct order because he kept screaming, you know, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ and I looked at the men’s shoe, and there’s two Marines crawling towards a helicopter. I said, ‘What about them?’” recalled Smith.

Smith, along with his team, stayed and fought off the enemy until the Marines made it to the helicopter.

It has been more than five decades since that day, and Smith still thinks about the men he saved.

“At least one of them is alive,” said Smith. “I can’t find out about the second one. I mean, it’s almost like he disappeared off the Earth. I’m going to try to find him. His name was Jack Cunningham. I’ll never forget that.”

Smith’s decision cost him his military career, but his bravery was never forgotten.

He recently received the Navy Cross award for saving those two men, along with six others. The Navy Cross is the second-highest military decoration awarded to Sailors and Marines. The only higher military award is the Medal of Honor.

Smith also earned two Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars and two Good Conduct Medals over his military career.

He says it took him a long time before he was able to share his stories from the war.

“It took a long time to discuss what happened over there,” explained Smith. “But I went to some classes to kind of learn how to deal with it. When I sit and think about the things we went through that people don’t even know about, they will never know about.”

It is for that reason that Smith says he continues to give back.

“I mean, Wounded Warrior, I sent a donation, and because they’re actually doing something and it’s been proven,” said Smith. “It seems like guys coming home now are getting better care.”

Whether it be on the battlefield in enemy territory or here at home, Smith continues to show his love and dedication for his country.

