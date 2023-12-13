Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus

Latest News

Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking business owner, police say
Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking business owner, police say
A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a Cheviot police chase ended...
Cheviot police chase ends in crash with driver under arrest, passenger at large
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation