Firefighters pull Colerain Twp resident from apartment, take to hospital after food left on stove

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters pulled a resident from an apartment and transported that person to a hospital after food was left cooking on the stove, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

It happened in the 7500 block of Pippin Road when a concerned neighbor called 911 just before 6 a.m., according to Colerain Township Fire Batallion Chief Eric Dauer.

The neighbor smelled smoke in the hallway and knocked on the first-story apartment door but did not get a response.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported finding a small fire and said they pulled a victim from the apartment.

Dauer tells FOX19 NOW there was no actual fire, it turned out to just be smoke from smoldering food.

The resident was taken in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a precaution, he said.

There is no damage in the apartment, he added.

All fire crews cleared the scene by 6:29 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.