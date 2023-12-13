Grandmother was ‘smiling’ after shooting 5-month-old grandchild, detective testified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A grandmother accused of shooting her 5-month-old grandchild appeared in court Wednesday as a detective more details about what happened on Dec. 9.

Mia Harris, 43, was in court for a preliminary hearing as she faces three counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

Also in the court Wednesday was Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daniel Turner.

Detective Turner testified to witness statements collected by himself and other deputies at the scene on Dutchview Court on Dec. 9.

The detective said he recalled the infant’s mother saying she took her child inside a different room that Harris would later come inside and start shooting.

“Mia looks over, sees the baby laying on the bed, points the gun at her, and fires the gun,” Detective Turner said from the stand.

The 43-year-old shot her granddaughter in the head, the court records state.

Detective Turner then explained what he was told happened next.

“[Infant’s mother] describes Mia picking up [infant] from the bed and handing the baby to [infant’s mother] and smiling,” the detective said. “At that point, Mia leaves the residence.”

The 5-month-old was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

She underwent two surgeries and was in critical condition as of Monday.

After the shooting, Harris left the scene, but deputies spotted her driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, an incident report shows. She refused to pull over and eventually led deputies back to the townhouse, where she was apprehended.

“She made several admissions,” Detective Turner said. “One of them was that her family was trying to take all of her money and leave her, and she was not going to allow that to happen. They crucified her, so she was going to crucify them.”

The case is now being bound over to a grand jury.

