Hamilton County Prosecutor unsatisfied with 2013 Hartwell murderer’s sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A convicted Hartwell murderer escaped a death penalty sentence and was instead given 33 years in prison on Wednesday.

John Deloney, 38, was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery on Nov. 17, 2023, after he shot and killed 50-year-old Richard Evans in an attempted robbery, court records say.

Originally, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office sought the death penalty but later discovered Deloney had a mental illness that prevented him from receiving that sort of punishment.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty against Deloney for this senseless and brutal killing of a completely innocent victim. Over the course of the next ten years, this matter would be litigated in front of multiple courts. Due to subsequent changes in Ohio law, Deloney was found ineligible for the death penalty.

Since the convict could no longer receive a death penalty sentence, prosecutors were banking on Deloney receiving life in prison without parole, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

But Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor did not agree.

Instead, Judge Nestor surprised prosecutors and sentenced Deloney to 33 years in prison with a 10.5-year time-served credit and the possibility of parole despite surveillance video of the crime.

Powers did not hesitate to post the video on Facebook after Wednesday’s sentencing.

Surveillance image from Cosmic Pizza the night of the murder

The fatal shooting happened on June 15, 2013, when Deloney, who was 27 years old at the time, walked into Cosmic Pizza on Woodsdale Avenue to rob the restaurant, according to an initial filing.

Evans, who was a husband and father, was the owner of the pizza parlor in Hartwell.

Surveillance video shows the victim standing in the front of the restaurant while Deloney is on the other side of the counter. The two exchange words for about two minutes, but it is unknown what is said. Several court documents are sealed from the public’s viewing.

After the conversation ends, Evans goes to the back of the restaurant and Deloney leaves out the front door.

Moments later, security video shows Deloney following quickly behind Evans, leading to a physical fight with another employee.

Evans is seen running away from Deloney who is chasing the victim in the restaurant pointing the firearm at him.

As the victim tries to escape out of the front door, he is shot several times and collapses in the front yard next to the restaurant where he later died.

“Deloney showed no remorse and maintained his innocence despite being captured on video -- which you can watch below -- committing the act,” Powers said on Facebook.

The 38-year-old is currently being held in the Hamilton County Detention Center and has been there since 2013.

