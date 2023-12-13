Hamilton County woman in court to appeal child endangering conviction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman is appealing her conviction on child-endangering charges last month.

Amy Rodriguez was convicted of four counts of child abuse charges in Hamilton County court on Nov. 6. Her parents Susan and Armin Rodriguez, were also tried but found not guilty.

She’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for her appeal.

The boy’s father said Rodriguez forced him to stand with his nose in the corner of a room for up to eight hours at a time. He said Rodriguez didn’t give his son adequate food and forced him to exercise. The abuse started to escalate in 2018 when the boy turned 10.

The defense claimed the punishment wasn’t criminal.

