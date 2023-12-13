Hamilton County woman’s acquittal motion denied in child abuse case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman’s request for an acquittal Wednesday was denied in court.

Amy Rodriguez filed a motion of acquittal after she was convicted on four counts of child abuse charges last month in Hamilton County court.

The prosecution filed a motion to have Rodriguez’s bond revoked but was denied by the judge.

Anthony Dangel, Rodriguez’s ex-husband, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to five years of community control.

Dangel as a firefighter with the Miami Township Fire Department for 14 years. Dangel and Rodriguez were indicted in February on charges of endangering children.

The indictment said the 13-year-old boy was forced to stand in a spare bedroom for hours and not allowed to use the bathroom. Rodriguez was accused of beating him with a belt and withholding food.

A report from the Cheviot Police Department accused Rodriguez of beating him with spoons and strapping him to a bed.

Rodriguez was convicted of four counts of child abuse charges in Hamilton County court on Nov. 6. Her parents Susan and Armin Rodriguez, were also tried but found not guilty.

She will be sentenced on January 10 and faces a maximum 27 years in prison.

