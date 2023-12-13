Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge