More than one gun stolen from a car a day, Cincinnati police say

By Cameron Knight
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge recently installed a gun safe in her vehicle. She made this decision, in part, due to a spike in thefts of guns from cars in Cincinnati.

“Every unsecured firearm in this city is a potential tragedy,” Theetge said during a press conference Wednesday.

But looking at the data, how bad is the problem? Cincinnati police senior crime analyst Jillian Desmond spelled it out for the City Council.

Most guns that are stolen are stolen from vehicles

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of thefts from auto where at least one gun is stolen,” Desmond said.

Desmond said there has been a 30% increase in 2023 compared to last year. Between Jan 1. and early November, about 390 guns were stolen from vehicles. That’s more than one a day and about 60% of all guns stolen in Cincinnati.

In total, there were 646 guns stolen in 314 separate crimes this year. Cincinnati’s gun thieves average more than two guns per theft.

What is driving the problem?

Thefts and break-ins involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles are continuing at high levels, according to police data. City officials say this is contributing to the problem.

Desmond said it doesn’t matter that the security flaw present on some models has been fixed or that newer models never had the flaw to begin with. Thieves are targeting the brands, she said, and if they find they can’t take the whole car, then they take anything of value in it.

The second issue is citizens leaving their cars unlocked or even leaving the keys in the car.

Desmond said in 15% of auto thefts, the car was unlocked or the keys were in the vehicle. However, ignoring Kia and Hyundai thefts, these issues account for 36% of auto thefts in the city, she said.

Reporting your gun stolen

A new proposed law in Cincinnati would penalize people if they don’t report their gun stolen immediately.

The law is meant to curb people from loaning guns or passing them around and only reporting them stolen if they are used in a crime.

Under the proposed ordinance, a person who failed to report their gun stolen right away would be charged with a misdemeanor and could face jail time or a fine if convicted.

