NKY woman devastated after pet hospital loses her dog’s ashes

Molly, a Northern Kentucky woman's dog, was put down last month after suffering a seizure. The...
Molly, a Northern Kentucky woman's dog, was put down last month after suffering a seizure. The pet hospital the dog was taken mistakenly put the dog into a mass cremation instead of a private cremation.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman said she was devastated after a Tri-State pet hospital lost her dog’s ashes.

Meredith Loosier brought her dog 14-year-old dog Molly to Banfield Pet Hospital in November after it suffered a seizure. She was stunned when the dog had to be put down a few hours later.

Loosier said the hospital mistakingly put her dog’s ashes into a mass cremation site instead of providing them to her. The mistake has made the grieving process more difficult.

“It was a pretty rapid and unexpected death,” Loosier said. “The shock of that was so traumatic.”

Loosier said she received a call from a manager at the hospital notifying her of the mistake.

“I immediately started bawling,” Loosier said. “(I) told her I would need to call her back because, at that point, I knew I would never have any closure with her.”

Banfield Pet Hospital sent the following statement to FOX19:

“Our heart goes out to the Loosier family over the loss of Molly. We understand how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and it is always our goal to provide the best possible care and ensure families feel supported during this painful process. We are working directly with the Loosier family to provide support, address their concerns and help whoever we can during this time.”

