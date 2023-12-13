Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs who were attacking man, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an officer-involved shooting that killed two dogs after an unprovoked attack on a Tri-State business owner.

On Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call that the 62-year-old co-owner of Tri-County Golf Ranch was being attacked by two large dogs inside the business.

Police said that once officers arrived at the scene, the attack was still in progress.

The first officer was forced to use his duty weapon to defend the victim, the department said.

Police said it was a life-saving intervention that stopped both dogs from attacking the victim.

Emergency responders found that one of the rounds fired struck the victim in the leg. Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the dog attack.

According to the investigation, the dogs belonged to the victim’s business partner.

The investigation also said that the officer involved was identified as Michael DiStefano, who is an 11-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department.

