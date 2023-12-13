Contests
One person hospitalized after crash involving pedestrian in Dearborn County

One person in hospital after pedestrian crash in Dearborn County
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash in Southwest Indiana that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

The crash happened on State Route 1 in Dearborn County, a couple blocks away from the I-74 ramp in St. Leon.

Deputies with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 6:35 p.m. They said the man who was hit received emergency care before he was taken to the hospital.

The crash shut down roads for more than three hours. Police conducted a crash reenactment and used a drone as part of its investigation.

Indiana State Police, the St. Leon Fire Department and the Harrison Fire Department also responded to the crash.

