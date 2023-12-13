Contests
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle in Dearborn County

A man died at a Cincinnati hospital late Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle and critically hurt in southeastern Indiana, according to Dearborn County dispatch.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARRISON Ind. (WXIX) - A man died at a Cincinnati hospital late Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle and critically hurt in southeastern Indiana, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

The pedestrian was hit around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 1, a couple blocks away from the Interstate 74 ramp in St. Leon, Indiana State Police say.

The man received emergency care at the scene before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatch confirmed.

The crash shut down roads for more than three hours while state police investigated.

They have not said what led up to this or released the pedestrian’s name.

