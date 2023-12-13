Staying Dry & Cooler Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once again Wednesday starts off on the cold side but nor far from normal with widespread frost likely. The afternoon will be seasonably cool and just a bit cooler than normal with a high of 42 degrees.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures into the low 50s by Saturday, staying dry for the Bengals game on Saturday an afternoon.

Another cold front brings the slight chance of a few insignificant showers to the Tristate Late Saturday into Sunday morning.

