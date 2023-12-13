Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Staying Dry & Cooler Wednesday

Rain chances return Sunday morning.
First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once again Wednesday starts off on the cold side but nor far from normal with widespread frost likely. The afternoon will be seasonably cool and just a bit cooler than normal with a high of 42 degrees.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures into the low 50s by Saturday, staying dry for the Bengals game on Saturday an afternoon.

Another cold front brings the slight chance of a few insignificant showers to the Tristate Late Saturday into Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Cooler Wednesday
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast