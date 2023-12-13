Sunny afternoon ahead of a clear and frosty night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon is quiet with abundant sunshine and seasonable highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Wednesday night is clear, cold and will have widespread frost. You’ll need to add about 5-10 minutes to scrape and defrost the windshield before heading to school or work Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s.

A warm up is on the horizon with Thursday seeing highs in the mid-to-upper 40s along with sunny skies! Friday is the warmest day of the extended forecast despite another clear and chilly night with high temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 50s! Much of Friday is mostly sunny, though high thin clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend starts off dry with morning lows in the low 30s for folks tailgating early ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with thicker clouds in the afternoon. The game will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s for kickoff and throughout the game.

Isolated showers move in Saturday night and linger into Sunday before ending in the afternoon. The activity will be mainly light, though pockets of moderate rain can’t be ruled out. Total rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible in places that see some moderate rain.

Next week starts off dry with breezy conditions Monday along with mild highs in the upper 40s, but more seasonable temperatures arrive Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s under sunny skies.

The following week and Christmas Weekend unfortunately doesn’t look great for any opportunities for a White Christmas. Above average temperatures and below normal precipitation is forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley.

