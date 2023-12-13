Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cincinnati man pulls mother and her kids from smoking car

Man helps rescue mother and three kids from wrecked SUV
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pulled a woman and her three children from an SUV after it flipped after a crash.

The crash happened Friday on Betts Avenue.

Escon Thompson said he was at home when he heard a loud boom. He came outside and saw a GMC SUV flipped upside down in front of his house while another vehicle spewed smoke on the street.

“This car started smoking, the car that was upside down started smoking, so I immediately ran over there because I saw somebody trying to push open the door,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he tried kicking the window with the steel-toe work boots he had on, but couldn’t get it to bust open. He got the door open by kicking it in the door jam.

“As soon as I got the driver’s door open the lady was like, ‘Please get my kids,’” Thompson said.

Thompson said he grabbed the car seat in one hand and picked up a little girl with another.

The North College Hill Police Department said the woman and three children were in the vehicle. One of the children was taken to a hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Police investigating pedestrian crash in Dearborn County
One person hospitalized after crash involving pedestrian in Dearborn County
Molly, a Northern Kentucky woman's dog, was put down last month after suffering a seizure. The...
NKY woman devastated after pet hospital loses her dog’s ashes
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing 'flock cameras'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
Bengals’ Browning says the pressure is on - for him and the team