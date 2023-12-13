Tri-State police department installing 'flock cameras'

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Delhi Township Police Department is hoping a new camera system will give officers a leg up on cutting crime.

Flock cameras take a snapshot of a vehicle and inform officers of its location and when and where the vehicle traveled - while keeping a record.

The department said the cameras have helped locate six cars, recover $50,000 worth of property and make several felony arrests within the last nine days.

“It’s tremendous for investigation and law enforcement in general,” Lt. Joseph J. Macaluso said.

Some residents are worried the cameras could be a privacy risk, but Macaluso said the cameras primarily read license plates, which the cameras can do at night.

“We’ve had a lot of talk that we’ve heard - that this system is going to invade privacy, they’re going to look inside homes, they’re going to do facial recognition - all of those things aren’t accurate. These are focused on license plates.”

The department said it hasn’t finished the cameras around the township. For information on the cameras, residents can visit the department’s Facebook page.

