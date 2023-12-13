Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter.

LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

She will serve 15 to 20.5 years in prison and be credited with 948 days served.

Austin was accused of putting her granddaughter’s body into multiple trash bags and placing it in a cooler, according to a criminal complaint.

When police arrived, Austin blamed another child in the home, according to court documents. She also said the girl had been dead for a month.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide due to blunt-force trauma to the head.

At the time, Austin had custody of her two children and her grandchildren.

Austin’s bench trial was scheduled to start Wednesday. She was originally charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and one count gross abuse of a corpse.

LaTonya Austin was scheduled for a bench trial this morning, but plead guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with/ evidence. She’ll spend the next 15 to 20 1/2 years in prison w/ credit for the 948 days she’s already served. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/WonMHe8mYO — Brittany Harry (@BrittanyHarryTV) December 13, 2023

