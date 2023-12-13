UC Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds back on court after judge issues TRO against NCAA

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Judge John Preston Bailey of the Northern District of West Virginia in Wheeling heard close to three hours of arguments and testimony Wednesday before issuing a ruling affecting NCAA two-time transfer athletes. On a broader scale, it affects the eligibility of several Division I basketball and football players in similar predicaments as the University of Cincinnati’s Jamille Reynolds, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 72-year-old Judge granted a 14-day temporary restraining order which allows such transfers to immediately participate during that period. Among those the ruling favors is UC’s Reynolds who has missed the team’s first nine games.

“I am granting and issuing a temporary restraining order for 14 days enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the transfer eligibility rule insofar that it requires the transferor to sit out for a year of academic residence and the rule of restitution, NCAA Bylaw 12.11.4.2 until a hearing on the preliminary injunction is heard on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.

In layman’s terms: “Right now, you can’t make a player sit out a year,” Judge Bailey told the NCAA’s lawyers.

The judge’s decision prevents the National Collegiate Athletic Association from enforcing the transfer rule at least until Dec. 27, when the judge will consider the states’ motion for a preliminary injunction to extend the order until a full trial can be held.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is leading the seven-state coalition that filed the lawsuit last week, applauded the decision as “only fair and right.”

“Competition is good,” the Attorney General said. “Thank you, Judge Bailey, for recognizing that and allowing the kids to play.”

Reynolds can suit up

Swain Wood of the Morningstar Law Group who represents several student-athletes and did represent UC’s Aziz Bandaogo said, “This strongly signals that the court will be inclined to extend the TRO into a preliminary injunction.”

That would extend the court time for Reynolds and by all indications of the ruling wouldn’t involve any penalty to Reynolds or the school from the NCAA.

“As we’ve said before, the NCAA should suspend its second-transfer ban, go back to the drawing board and implement rules that comply with the law,” Wood said.

Ohio Attorney Yost and attorneys general from six other states filed the suit challenging the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule as an illegal restraint on college athletes’ ability to market their labor and control their education.

West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle, like UC’s Reynolds and Aziz Bandaogo sought immediate eligibility based on a mental health claim. Bandaogo was cleared by the NCAA last month shortly after retaining counsel. Battle has been denied twice and Reynolds once. Bailey deferred ruling on Battle’s case who testified Wednesday along with Reynolds and others.

Judge Bailey was assigned the case after Clarksburg District Judge Thomas Kleeh recused himself due to his “historical public demonstration of dedicated and unwavering support of West Virginia athletics.” Battle was part of what was the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by former WVU coach Bob Huggins. That class fizzled after the Huggins OVI incident in summer, but part of Battle’s argument has been that he stayed on anyway.

Miami University quarterback Maddox Kopp, who had previous stops at Houston and Colorado, also testified Wednesday. Before Miami, he was at Colorado and involuntarily sent to the portal with the arrival of new coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son, Shedeur.

Jamille Reynolds testified via Zoom about his previous school

“I would say it (going to Temple) was one of the worst things I ever went through,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t feel safe. My first week there I met a couple guys on the team, we went to a restaurant. We’re leaving and there this drunk guy there and there’s an altercation. He pulled a gun on us so we take off. Next, I was going to work out in the morning with my manager. He was running late. He comes in the door and he’s crying. Turns out he got robbed.”

Reynolds also mentioned a killing of someone that he encountered during his time in Philadelphia.

“This is my life and this has been taken away from me,” Reynolds said of his time sitting out at UC.

How Reynolds came to UC

Reynolds transferred to UC on April 8. The St. Petersburg, Florida senior averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for Temple last season. He missed the first UC/Temple game on Jan. 1 due to injury but had 11 points and six rebounds against the Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Feb. 22 of last season and 12 points and five boards in their American Athletic Conference quarterfinal loss to UC in Fort Worth March 5.

He previously had played two seasons at UCF. Like Aziz Bandaogo who had been at Akron and Utah Valley University, Reynolds filed for eligibility using a medical health claim. Both players were on teams where coaches and teammates departed.

After Tuesday night’s 85-53 win over Bryant, both UC head coach Wes Miller and Aziz Bandaogo, who used the same waiver claim as Reynolds spoke about the 6-11 forward.

Miller on Reynolds

“Who wants it to get to this point?” Miller said. “My perspective is that Jamille Reynolds is sitting over there and he doesn’t understand why he’s not playing. He’s a really good player and good kid and he hasn’t done anything wrong. I’m pulling for Jamille because he’s my guy. That’s the truth. I’m going to stand with my guys always. I don’t think it should have to come to this. I think the NCAA should clear him because he deserves to be cleared.”

Miller said UC before Wednesday still had not heard back on his appeal. Bandaogo’s appeal was approved on Nov. 20.

“Anything that would help Jamille get on the court and help Jamille get to a good place, I am all for that,” Miller said.

Aziz Bandaogo on Jamille Reynolds

“I feel it is really hard for him,” Bandaogo said. “I’ve been there and we just give him our full support to be there when the time comes. I feel he can help a lot. He has great post moves and if he comes back we’re going to have power to go to the offensive boards and run the floor.”

When might Reynolds play?

UC’s next game is at Heritage Bank Arena, a neutral site affair with the Dayton Flyers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Saturday.

