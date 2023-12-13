Western & Southern Open announces seating upgrades

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Western & Southern Open Cincinnati announced Wednesday that the Lindner Family Tennis Center is getting some stadium enhancements before the 2024 tournament.

Through a partnership with DreamSeat, all of Center Court’s seats will be replaced with more spacious and comfortable seating, according to a release from Western & Southern Open Cincinnati. All bleachers will be replaced with seating as well.

Fans can stretch out with more legroom and aisle space, enjoy padded seat bottoms on all of Grandstand Court’s lower bowl seats, and oversized, padded seats in its premium sections.

Another new addition will be the Baseline Premier Box Seats, which will have climate-control cooling technology. Western & Southern’s spokespeople say the boxes will include built-in mini-fridges and access to the 1899 Club’s restaurant and bar and lounge.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the tournament on this project and know that all tennis fans who come to Cincinnati for this iconic event will enjoy an even better experience with these new seats,” said Chandler Suprina, President of DreamSeat. “The installation of the climate-controlled, cooled seats will mark the first time a stadium or arena in the world has used such technology, and we cannot think of a better venue or a more innovative partner to feature them for the first time. These seats will truly be a game changer in terms of the fan experience.”

For fans who want a more exclusive, up close and personal experience, fifty on-court seats will be added and sold on a full series and single-session basis.

“Our intention is for every person who visits the tournament to enjoy a world-class, elevated experience,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “These seating upgrades will be an immediate improvement for spectators and are a signal of the continued investments and enhancements that will be made over the coming years.”

The seating upgrades are part of an initial phase of a $260 million investment to enhance the tennis center.

Here’s a preview of the Center Court’s new seat renderings:

In 2024, the Western & Southern Open will celebrate 125 years and will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Aug. 19.

