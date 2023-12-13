Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.
Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.
The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.
In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.
After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.
In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.
The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.
Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”
A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.
Copyright 2023 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.