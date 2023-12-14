1 dead in South Fairmount fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a fire in South Fairmount, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The fire happened at a home on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street.

Cincinnati police officers were patrolling the area around 12:45 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the home, Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

The officers went to the home and saw flames coming from a second-floor window.

Police helped three people get out of the home, but those who were rescued said a fourth person was still inside, Flagler explained.

With the fire coming from the second and third floors, Flagler said it took a while to extinguish the flames.

The person who died was found on the third floor, according to Flagler.

Flager said they think the fire started on one of the upper levels, but the cause is still unknown.

