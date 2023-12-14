Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

1 dead in South Fairmount fire

The fire happened at a home on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street.
The fire happened at a home on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a fire in South Fairmount, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The fire happened at a home on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street.

Cincinnati police officers were patrolling the area around 12:45 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the home, Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

The officers went to the home and saw flames coming from a second-floor window.

Police helped three people get out of the home, but those who were rescued said a fourth person was still inside, Flagler explained.

With the fire coming from the second and third floors, Flagler said it took a while to extinguish the flames.

The person who died was found on the third floor, according to Flagler.

Flager said they think the fire started on one of the upper levels, but the cause is still unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 to gross...
Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

Latest News

Finneytown, which was voted one of the best places to live in Ohio by Niche, is also getting...
Finneytown Schools earning praise for unique teaching structure
Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday nigth
Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday nigth
Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating
Keating’s last hoorah: Cincinnati City Council passes gun theft, safety ordinances
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI in marked vehicle