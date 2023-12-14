Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

2 workers dead after incident in NKY

Two people are unaccounted for after several Kentucky agencies were called to a reported drowning on Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sanitation workers were reported dead after an incident in Bromley on Thursday, according to Park Hills Police Chief Cody Stanley.

Police and fire crews were called to Steven Tanner Street at around noon after a reported drowning.

Workers and contractors with Sanitation District 1 were working in a confined space and became trapped.

One person refused medical attention, Villa Hills PD said.

No names have been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

Latest News

Seeing Emma get in a game and make a basket thanks to players on both teams, was something...
More Than a Game: Opposing player helps girl with Down syndrome score
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game...
Scam warning from Joe Burrow Foundation
Lakota East High School
Lakota East students hope music video sheds light on teen suicide
Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals
County commissioners vote in favor of $39M Paycor Stadium renovations
Finneytown, which was voted one of the best places to live in Ohio by Niche, is also getting...
Finneytown Schools earning praise for unique teaching structure