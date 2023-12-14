Contests
2 workers missing after reported drowning in NKY

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two people are unaccounted for after several Kentucky agencies were called to a reported drowning on Thursday.

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.

After talking with people at the scene, police say they found out workers and contractors for Sanitation District 1 were working in a confined space when for an unknown reason the workers became trapped.

One person refused medical attention, while two others have yet to be located, Villa Hills PD said.

No names have been released.

River Road (Main Street) is closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

People are asked to avoid the area.

