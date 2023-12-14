4th arrest made in deadly October break-in at Delhi Township smoke shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop in October.

Amontae Carter, 19, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Thursday on charges of burglary and murder, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

On Oct. 20, 16-year-old Travis Johnson was shot by an employee at VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza when police say Johnson and four or five others broke into the business.

Delhi Township Police Chief Jeff Braun said on Oct. 26 investigators got an anonymous tip about where some of those involved in the break-in could be found.

The chief says three juveniles were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center:

Male, 15, charged with murder, burglary, and auto theft

Female, 16, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property

Male, 17, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property.

Carter is now the fourth person arrested for murder, police explained Thursday.

