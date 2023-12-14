Contests
4th arrest made in deadly October break-in at Delhi Township smoke shop

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop in October.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop in October.

Amontae Carter, 19, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Thursday on charges of burglary and murder, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

On Oct. 20, 16-year-old Travis Johnson was shot by an employee at VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza when police say Johnson and four or five others broke into the business.

Delhi Township Police Chief Jeff Braun said on Oct. 26 investigators got an anonymous tip about where some of those involved in the break-in could be found.

The chief says three juveniles were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center:

  • Male, 15, charged with murder, burglary, and auto theft
  • Female, 16, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property
  • Male, 17, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property.

Carter is now the fourth person arrested for murder, police explained Thursday.

