Cincinnati Public Schools to host roundtable discussion after $89M budget shortfall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School leaders seek help from the public after discovering a shortfall in the budget that forces them to explore different solutions to fix the issue.

Superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools Iranetta Wright says COVID-19 relief funds that were given to the district during the pandemic are ending on June 30.

The school district now has to figure out how it will operate with an $89 million budget shortfall.

Wright says the majority of budget is allocated to operating schools in the district and they are in a phase where they are trying to produce different solutions. That is why CPS is having a roundtable to receive community input.

”It’s really important to hear from the community because we are a community school district, whether individuals have students in our district or not, that support public education,” explains Wright. “We want the community to be educated around the budget, around the things we can’t do easily, around the things that are difficult so they are informed.”

Another meeting is happening Thursday night at Woodward High School and three more sessions will take place in January.

