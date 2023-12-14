Coney Island permanently closing at end of year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island and Sunlite Pool will close at the end of the year.

Coney Island announced Thursday that they will permanently cease operations on Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made this a special place for all of us. But the time has come for this historic destination to offer new and different options for entertainment-seekers looking for fun and unique experiences.

Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Taking the place of the historic Tri-State attraction will be a $118 million “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus,” the new owning groups said in a press release.

While MEMI and CSO said more information will come later, they said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.

The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.

We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerizing fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance. This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened. Now, with CSO’s historic success with Riverbend and PNC Pavilion, we are creating an expanded music, arts and entertainment campus for the region to drive artistic excellence and innovation as well as the local economy.

Martin and MEMI CEO Mike Smith said the venue’s preliminary design is in progress and some decisions are not finalized.

