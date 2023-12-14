Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Coney Island permanently closing at end of year

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island and Sunlite Pool are set to close at the end of the year.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island and Sunlite Pool will close at the end of the year.

Coney Island announced Thursday that they will permanently cease operations on Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Taking the place of the historic Tri-State attraction will be a $118 million “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus,” the new owning groups said in a press release.

While MEMI and CSO said more information will come later, they said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.

The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.

Martin and MEMI CEO Mike Smith said the venue’s preliminary design is in progress and some decisions are not finalized.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. announced Thursday they...
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. announced Thursday they have purchased the Coney Island site with plans to build a "first-of-its-kind" venue for music and entertainment.(CSO/MEMI)
The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing...
The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.(CSO/MEMI)
CSO and MEMI said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the...
CSO and MEMI said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.(CSO/MEMI)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 to gross...
Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

Latest News

Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating
Keating’s last hoorah: Cincinnati City Council passes gun theft, safety ordinances
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI in marked vehicle
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff arrested after driving cruiser while BAC was 2x legal limit, arrest report shows
Tonya Marie Nester
Woman told police she’s ‘not sorry for shooting’ ex in testicle, detective testifies