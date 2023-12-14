County commissioners vote in favor of $39M Paycor Stadium renovations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County commissioners voted in favor of going forward with $39 million plans to upgrade Paycor Stadium.

Members of the board say the renovations will include upgrading lighting and building systems, deep well pumps, launching handicap accessibility studies, and updating about 12,000 club suite seats.

The upgrades would coincide with the roughly $32 million from the Bengals over the last year and a half.

In a statement following the vote, the Bengals said quote:

“We are pleased Hamilton County is starting the process to modernize Paycor Stadium. This is important for the future of the stadium and helps build on the Bengals’ $32 million investment in stadium projects over the last 18 months. The Bengals are appreciative of the efforts of Hamilton County as we strive to deliver a best-in-class experience at Paycor Stadium.”

Paycor Stadium is still under its old lease, which expires in 2026. This means new lease negotiations are set to start soon.

Under the current lease, taxpayers have paid 96% of upgrade costs, however, board members agreed that will not be the case in the new contract.

Renovations are set to start in 2024.

