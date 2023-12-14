Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.

It happened on Ohio 125 near Bennett Road in Union Township at 4:18 a.m. Thursday.

The westbound lanes were initially closed but now one lane is open, according to dispatch.

Few details have been released.

Dispatchers say Union Township police will put out details later Thursday.

