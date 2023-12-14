Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.

It happened on Ohio 125 near Bennett Road in Union Township at 4:18 a.m. Thursday.

The westbound lanes were initially closed but now one lane is open, according to dispatch.

Few details have been released.

Dispatchers say Union Township police will put out details later Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 to gross...
Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

Latest News

The Navy Cross is the second-highest military decoration awarded to Sailors and Marines. The...
Decorated Vietnam War veteran honored for his battlefield bravery
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati Public Schools to host roundtable discussion after $89M budget shortfall
Gender-affirming, trans girls in female sports ban passes Ohio Senate
Gender-affirming, trans girls in female sports ban passes Ohio Senate
Cincinnati Public Schools to host roundtable discussion on budget
Cincinnati Public Schools to host roundtable discussion on budget