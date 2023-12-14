Finneytown Schools earning praise for unique teaching structure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Finneytown, which was voted one of the best places to live in Ohio by Niche, is also getting attention for its schools and its unique teaching structure.

Laure Banks has been the Superintendent and CEO of Finneytown Schools for the past three years.

She says the small district ranks in the top five in the state for the largest number of diverse students.

While that presents some challenges, Banks says it allows her to think outside of the box creating a classroom structure where all students thrive.

Banks leads the district’s strategic planning meetings that give parents and students a chance to discuss how the school year is going, plus any changes they would like to see in the new year.

“I help manage and plan for not only the personnel but the instruction of our students and making sure that we are living out our strategic plan or mission and vision,” Banks explained.

Banks says she enjoys taking a hands-on approach since becoming the CEO and Superintendent of Finneytown Schools three years ago.

You even notice a difference the moment you walk into each classroom and find all the desks are arranged in a circle.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is reimaging education,” says Banks. “So, when you think about it, traditionally, it’s rows. It’s the teacher as the knower talking to students and imparting their wisdom. We tried to switch that where we are doing instruction in circles, we’re trying to provide equity of voice. We’re trying to co-create knowledge with our students and being a part of the learning process.”

While it may seem like a minor change, Banks says the circle formation allows all students to be seen and heard while increasing participation in the classroom.

She says she’s also noticed students and staff becoming more intentional in building relationships, which she says has also resulted in fewer school suspensions and detentions.

Before coming to Finneytown, the Miami University graduate was a special education teacher at Southwest Local Schools.

Becoming an educator wasn’t her initial plan.

Struggling to find her path, Banks said after studying chemistry briefly, she graduated with a psychology degree.

After taking a job working with pregnant teenagers, she says that when her purpose became clearer.

”Through that I started thinking, okay, I really like to be in conversation and developing people in their own abilities,” recalled Banks. “So, I went back to school and ended up working in Hamilton County DDS with infants and toddlers with disabilities. In my background, I had done a lot of work with individuals who had disabilities and I said okay it seems like I’m being pushed in a certain direction.”

So, she stayed on the course and is now leading the way at Finneytown to break through the traditional classroom routines, reaching each student to help them reach their highest potential.

“Each student needs to be noticed and able to identify their gifts and part of our job is to provide space,” said Banks. “That is a challenge to face because this system is set up to identify the deficits our students have and fix them. Well, we don’t think our students need to be fixed. We feel like our students need to have the opportunity to become self-aware and say, This is what I’m good at. Or for us to say we see you being very strong this way, you should consider this as a path forward, so our students feel like they matter, and they are able to contribute in a meaningful way.”

Banks says in her role as superintendent she will continue to provide more opportunities for students to build their leadership skills to help them become future leaders of the world.

