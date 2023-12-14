Former Bengal ‘Pacman’ Jones expected in court after CVG arrest

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones is expected to return to a northern Kentucky courtroom on Thursday.

He is scheduled for pretrial conferences in Boone County District Court starting at 8:30 a.m., court records show.

The former Bengal was arrested early Sept. 11 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger.”

He faces misdemeanor counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Jones can fly in and out of CVG again, but the judge is prohibiting him from drinking alcohol at the airport.

He was a passenger on a United Airlines flight taxing to the runway when police say the incident occurred.

As the flight attendant gave a safety briefing, Jones complained his charger port was not working, according to his citation.

“He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and harm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations,” the citation states. “He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems.”

Jones remained argumentative and “Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person,” according to his citation.

The captain turned the flight around and airport police tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the citation.

Jones threatened physical injury and while in the officer’s presence said: “Wait, I’m going to get you and that is not a threat it’s a promise,” court records state. “I’m going to get you.”

Police took him into custody at that point and handcuffed him.

The former Bengal went on the social media platform X, firmly Twitter, to refute the claims about what happened on the plane.

“The argument was the plug didn’t work,” Jones said in his video post. “So, I was like, ‘Hey, excuse me, sir, can move I me to another (expletive) seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work.’ Oh, you want to leave? We got to go all the way back to the gate. Well (expletive) that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Jones continued, “Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested. Man, this (expletive) gotta be a movie.”

