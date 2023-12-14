Contests
Former Bengal ‘Pacman’ Jones pleads out in CVG arrest

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones(Boone County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones pleaded guilty in court Thursday in connection with his arrest at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The former Bengal was arrested early Sept. 11 after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger on a United Airlines flight taxing to the runway, court records show.

He pleaded guilty to one of three misdemeanor charges he faced: disorderly conduct.

The other two, terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place, were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail but conditionally discharged for two years as long as he stays out of trouble and isn’t arrested on any other crimes in Boone County during that time.

Boone County District Court Judge Jeffrey Smith also ordered him to pay $164 in court costs and fines.

