Keating’s last hoorah: Cincinnati City Council passes gun theft, safety ordinances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two emergency ordinances that could help solve Cincinnati’s firearm theft and gun violence issues were unanimously passed in Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Both pieces of legislation were spearheaded by City Councilmember Liz Keating, whose term ends in December.

“[T]hese two ordinances are the culmination of very, very hard work and very detailed work trying to analyze the data that we have through our police department and better understand the teeny tiny little opening that we have addressing firearms in the State of Ohio as a municipality,” Keating said to her colleagues.

The first ordinance requires gun owners to immediately report lost and stolen firearms, an issue Cincinnati has dealt with for sometime now.

Within the past two years, well-over 1,000 guns have been illegally possessed and have been in the hands of “bad actors,” Keating says.

“Most of the time what we’re seeing, and data shows us, is a lot of people will call the ‘strawman purchase,’ the ‘girlfriend purchase,’ the ‘revolving door’ of these firearms,” the councilwoman explained.

What will happen in the scenario Keating mentioned is people with clean backgrounds will purchase a gun and pass it off to their friends or family to use it for illegal activity. Then, once the firearm shows up at a crime scene, the legal owner will claim it as stolen and request it back and the cycle continues.

“It’s a vicious cycle and it’s killing our children in Cincinnati,” she said. “So what we did is we took a state law - this is currently a state law where you have to knowingly, immediately report a lost or stolen firearm. We’re enacting it locally because the prosecutor’s office is at capacity and they do not have time to go after these things.”

Gun laws between the city and Ohio have had litigation issues in the past, specifically in regards to constitutional rights.

The most recent lawsuit was in September when Hamilton County Judge Jennifer Branch sided with Cincinnati over the state after council passed two gun safety ordinances that prevent domestic violence convicts from owning a firearm and requiring safe storage.

In an effort to not repeat history, Keating efforted to work with attorneys at the Cincinnati Police Department on these two new ordinances.

If a legal gun owner is found guilty of failing to report a stolen or missing firearm then they could be charged with a fourth degree misdemeanor or a Class D civil penalty of $750.

“We got to make sure legislatively we’re doing everything we can while we’re being handcuffed at the state level,” Councilmember Scotty Johnson said.

Johnson reiterated his common thread of words, acknowledging that it is a constitutional right to own a firearm, but it is also a privilege.

The second ordinance requires legal gun owners to pay a $200 processing fee to acquire their missing or stolen firearm from the Cincinnati Police Department.

“Many times we will see the same firearms coming back and coming back and coming back. A lot of this is due to negligence and it is a significant cost to taxpayer dollars, it’s a significant burden on our Cincinnati Police Department, particularly when we are severely short staffed,” Keating explained.

The councilwoman says this ordinance will not only help cover the costs, but also incentivize gun owners to take more responsibility.

According to Keating, the city and police have received a multitude of letters detailing “disturbing” situations involving irresponsible gun ownership.

One person left their firearm on the chair at a family restaurant, a place Keating says she has taken her small children to many times.

“[It’s] a restaurant where kids could climb up into the seat at the table when they’re there with their family and pick up a loaded firearm and possibly kill themselves or kill someone else,” she said. “Multiple people have left these in drawers in hotel rooms. They have left them in backpacks. They have left them in cars [...] This is complete negligence, stupidity and irresponsible gun ownership.”

If a gun owner’s firearm was stolen, they will not be charged for it, however, they are required to report the firearm stolen.

Both ordinances unanimously passed.

Keatings last moments on council

Wednesday’s meeting ended with bittersweet words from councilmembers as it was Keating’s last council meeting. Colleagues shared their admiration for the councilwoman as she steps away from her city council title.

You persevere to get $3 million so that one of our neighborhoods - Rohill, with one of the lowest income levels in the State of Ohio and one of the highest number of young people - to get a Boys and Girls Club. You fought for growth in our city, you supported small businesses and women-owned businesses. You encourage innovation, like the Hack-A-Thons, to get community engagement on creative solutions to problems. You continue to do ongoing work to push for childcare for low-income moms and have boldly stepped up to address gun violence [...] Cincinnati is fortunate to have your light continue to shine on us.

In this, I want to separate you [Liz] from being a Keating and I’m going to separate you from being a Republican and I want to talk you about you as a person. And so when you take away those two things, which are important parts of your identity, what are you left with? From my estimation, we’re left with thoughtful leader. We’re left with someone who really values thinking things through, thinking things through from all angles.

But perhaps the most impactful words were said by the woman of the hour, herself, listing out the things she will miss about being on city council and giving numerous “thank yous” to everyone who has helped her along the way.

One of the things I’m going to miss most is the handful of speakers who would wait hours to speak at a budget hearing and they’d start off by saying, ‘This is my first time coming to public comment.’ I hope you keep coming back. This job has enabled me to cross paths with some of the finest human beings I have ever met. It’s given me an opportunity to collaborate with many passionate Cincinnatians who I now call friends and I’m so grateful for that [...] To my colleagues behind the diocese, all of you now and those I served with last term: It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve alongside you. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with people who make me fight for every inch on one day and will sit down and collaborate with me the next. Who share that passion for Cincinnati and that desire to make the city even better.

People can watch her last city council meeting below.

