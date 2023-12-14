Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Kentucky GOP Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer will not seek re-election

FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer speaks in favor of the passage of Senate Bill 47 in...
FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer speaks in favor of the passage of Senate Bill 47 in the Kentucky Senate in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Thayer, a mainstay in the Kentucky Senate who played a key role in legalizing sports wagering and helped shape rafts of conservative policies, said Wednesday, Dec. 13, that he won't run for reelection next year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After 22 years of serving as Kentuckians as Senate Majority Leader, Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Thayer, who serves Grant and Scott counties and parts of Kenton and Fayette, says he decided he was done after discussing it with his family.

Over the past two decades, Thayer has accomplished much in his political career, including being the longest-serving Republican Senate Majority Leader in Kentucky history.

The Senator has also sponsored several bills that have been signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, such as the notable sports betting bill that now allows Kentuckians to bet on college and professional sports. He even received the American Gambling Awards’ Policymaker of the Year alongside his colleague, Rep. Michael Meredith (R-Warren).

Thayer is also known for backing bills that support Kentucky tourism and the economy, including the 2017 Right to Work Act and the 2022 repeal of the Prevailing Wage Law.

“I have accomplished most of the political and policy goals I set out to achieve,” Thayer said in a press release. “I am grateful to the residents of the 17th district who granted me the honor of representing them in the Senate, and to my colleagues in the GOP caucus for the privilege of being their Majority Leader.”

When he first started his political career in the Senate, the first major policy Thayer tackled was retirement reform. He co-sponsored Senate Bill 2 in 2013 changing the Kentucky Retirement System, which intended to improve funding for Kentucky educator pensions.

Thayer’s passion for Kentucky will continue elsewhere, as he says there are “private sector opportunities” that he is excited to pursue.

He plans to finish out his term with his last day being in December 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus

Latest News

4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking business owner, police say
Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking business owner, police say
A driver is under arrest but his passenger remains at large after a Cheviot police chase ended...
Cheviot police chase ends in crash with driver under arrest, passenger at large
John Deloney, 38, was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the possibility of parole.
Hamilton County Prosecutor unsatisfied with 2013 Hartwell murderer’s sentence
Mia Harris, 43, faces three counts of felonious assault, according to court records.
Grandmother was ‘smiling’ after shooting 5-month-old grandchild, detective testified