Kentucky GOP Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer will not seek re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After 22 years of serving as Kentuckians as Senate Majority Leader, Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Thayer, who serves Grant and Scott counties and parts of Kenton and Fayette, says he decided he was done after discussing it with his family.

I have decided not to seek re-election to the state Senate in 2024. The end of my current term next year will mark 22 years in the Senate and 12 as Majority Floor Leader. After conversations with my adult children, close friends and colleagues, I have concluded this is the right decision

Over the past two decades, Thayer has accomplished much in his political career, including being the longest-serving Republican Senate Majority Leader in Kentucky history.

The Senator has also sponsored several bills that have been signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, such as the notable sports betting bill that now allows Kentuckians to bet on college and professional sports. He even received the American Gambling Awards’ Policymaker of the Year alongside his colleague, Rep. Michael Meredith (R-Warren).

Thayer is also known for backing bills that support Kentucky tourism and the economy, including the 2017 Right to Work Act and the 2022 repeal of the Prevailing Wage Law.

“I have accomplished most of the political and policy goals I set out to achieve,” Thayer said in a press release. “I am grateful to the residents of the 17th district who granted me the honor of representing them in the Senate, and to my colleagues in the GOP caucus for the privilege of being their Majority Leader.”

When he first started his political career in the Senate, the first major policy Thayer tackled was retirement reform. He co-sponsored Senate Bill 2 in 2013 changing the Kentucky Retirement System, which intended to improve funding for Kentucky educator pensions.

Senator Damon Thayer has brought such conviction and passion to creating conservative legislation in Kentucky for over 22 years. I value and came to rely on the energy he poured into Senate floor activity day after day. Damon shepherded sound policy through the process, creating a business-friendly environment that’s materialized in the job growth we are seeing today. The commonwealth is better because of Damon Thayer and the Senate will miss him greatly.

Thayer’s passion for Kentucky will continue elsewhere, as he says there are “private sector opportunities” that he is excited to pursue.

He plans to finish out his term with his last day being in December 2024.

