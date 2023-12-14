Kentucky sheriff arrested after driving cruiser while BAC was 2x legal limit, arrest report shows

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky sheriff is facing a charge after he was driving his marked cruiser while more than two times over the legal alcohol limit.

Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 13, according to the arrest citation from Kentucky State Police.

Around 2 p.m. that day, KSP said they were called for an issue at Robertson County Schools.

A trooper later learned Gray and a school resource officer “were having a disagreement,” the citation explains.

The school resource officer called KSP, saying Gray smelled of alcohol, per the three-page citation.

Video footage from Robertson County Schools captured at 2:30 p.m. showed Gray driving his marked police vehicle, according to KSP’s report.

About five minutes later, a trooper said he called Gray and noticed the sheriff had “extremely slurred/slow speech.”

During the call, Gray said he was still driving and heading toward Blue Licks State Park, the citation says.

Another trooper then called Gray around 2:50 p.m. That trooper also noticed Gray’s speech was heavily slurred, KSP’s citation explains.

A state trooper later met up with Gray at his home in Mount Olivet.

Gray showed signs of impairment, and the trooper said they “smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages” coming from the Robertson County sheriff.

The sheriff told the trooper he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day but had his last drink at 12 p.m., KSP’s citation says.

A PBT test showed a blood alcohol content of .206, more than twice the legal limit., according to the report from state police.

