Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI in marked vehicle

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.(Robertson County)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school and it was caught on camera, state records show.

Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle - and said “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

Video from the Robertson County School System showed the sheriff operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m., state records show.

The school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The sheriff, he told them, “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

Two state troopers called the sheriff minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both noticed he had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, the sheriff was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park and then told them he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, the sheriff was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

They also smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

He told them his last drink was about noon.

That’s when state police administered the breath test.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He has been released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

A representative for the school district declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 to gross...
Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

Latest News

Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating
Keating’s last hoorah: Cincinnati City Council passes gun theft, safety ordinances
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff arrested after driving cruiser while BAC was 2x legal limit, arrest report shows
Tonya Marie Nester
Woman told police she’s ‘not sorry for shooting’ ex in testicle, detective testifies