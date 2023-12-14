Contests
Lakota East students hope music video sheds light on teen suicide

Lakota East High School
Lakota East High School(Provided/The Enquirer)
By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Students at Lakota East High School hope their new music video will start a new dialogue about student mental health and suicide.

More than 20 percent of teenagers have seriously considered suicide this year, according to a report from the American Psychological Association.

This is one of the reasons the Lakota East Hope Squad was looking for ways to increase awareness about mental health.

“This is a community issue that we all need to be a part of,” student Owen Luehrman said. “We wanted everyone to be involved and understand this issue’s importance.”

The Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer counseling group that the district created after Ohio House Bill 123 passed in 2021, which requires school districts to create suicide prevention programs.

The video is the latest project by the group to reach fellow students.

“It’s an experience I had and kept going through with a friend who is struggling,” student Emmeline Slusher said. “Being able to learn how to communicate is important to me.”

One statistic mentioned in the video is the startling rise in high school students who have considered suicide since the COVID-19 pandemic - the number grew from 1 in 10 students before the pandemic to 1-3 three who report having suicidal thoughts on a given day.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts is urged to call the national suicide hotline at 988. The hotline is free.

