Man accused of setting fire at Downtown Kroger, fire officials say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing charges following an arson fire Wednesday night at the Downtown Kroger, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire department crews responded to 100 East Court Street around 8:50 p.m

A news release says the fire was intentionally set in an aisle at Kroger.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit made one arrest in connection with the fire.

Scott Day, 43, was charged with three counts of aggravated arson, according to the news release.

No word on why Day allegedly started the fire.

